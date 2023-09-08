Deputy gives speeder a hug instead of a ticket

JOHNSON CO., Kansas — A Kansas deputy pulled a man over for speeding, but gave him a hug instead of a ticket.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Kansas said that after being stopped for speeding, the driver told the deputy he was going through some personal challenges.

After explaining the reason for the stop, the deputy offered the driver some words of encouragement.

In a video posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page, the driver is crying and asks the deputy, "Can I have a hug?"

On the Facebook post with the video, the sheriff's office wrote that their deputies, "strive to be compassionate while serving our community."