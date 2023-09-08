Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Deputy gives speeder a hug instead of a ticket

Credit: CNN Newsource/Johnson County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:14 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 09:59:22-04

JOHNSON CO., Kansas — A Kansas deputy pulled a man over for speeding, but gave him a hug instead of a ticket.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office in Kansas said that after being stopped for speeding, the driver told the deputy he was going through some personal challenges.

After explaining the reason for the stop, the deputy offered the driver some words of encouragement.

In a video posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page, the driver is crying and asks the deputy, "Can I have a hug?"

On the Facebook post with the video, the sheriff's office wrote that their deputies, "strive to be compassionate while serving our community."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV