County in Texas donates land to homeless veterans

AMARILLO, Tx. — A Texas nonprofit's dream to provide housing for homeless veterans is now becoming a reality.

Potter County voted to give "Homeless Heroes" some long-sought-after acreage.

The gifted land will allow the nonprofit to build a tiny home village for homeless veterans. It will begin with ten tiny homes and a community center, with the potential to grow and build up to 60 homes.

"Once you take away the problem of no housing, it just makes everything better," said Stacey Van Tassel, the Executive Director of Homeless Heroes.

With an address, they can have a driver's license, apply for a job, and receive the benefits owed to them as veterans.

"I used to think, just as everybody else, you know, homeless people, all they do is, you know, things that you don't want to think about. It's, it's a negative. Like, it's horrible, right?" said volunteer Blake Siebrecht.

"There's guys that just get out of the military, and they don't know their belonging, they don't know what to do once they get out, and so they kind of fall off the horse so to speak," said Siebrecht.

On top of being homeless, many veterans have internal 'scars' from their service.

"I've never been blown up by an IED or watch people die that I was serving. I know I've never faced that. If we can do something, to ease those scars, to remind them that they didn't do that for no reason, that the people that they did it for, we thank them, we're indebted to them," said Tiffaney Belflower, the President and Founder of Homeless Heroes.