Couple celebrates 27th anniversary at McDonald's location where they met

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — Sometimes, love can be found in the strangest of places. For one Wisconsin couple, it happened to be in the line at a McDonald's 27 years ago.

Twenty-seven years ago, Mark Franceschina pulled into the parking lot at the McDonald's in Rancine, Wisconsin.

"I was going to go through the drive-thru but the line was too long. I decided to park and walk inside," said Mark.

Little did he know, the decision would change his life.

"I was in line and I had turned and looked and saw her next to me in the line to my right," said Mark.

The "her" Mark is referring to is now his wife, Cindi, who had the same craving for some fries and a Coke.

"She said 'hi' to me and she smiled and when she smiled, I was like, 'Man, wow. She's beautiful,'" said Mark.

The two grabbed their respective orders and went on their way, but not before Mark approached his future wife.

"I stopped and looked back at her and as she got to her car, she stopped and turned back at me. I was like, 'Well it's a done deal I have got to go after her now. I've got to chase her down!'" said Mark.

The two eventually exchanged phone numbers in the parking lot of a nearby car wash. Cindi even kept the notepad with Mark's number. And every year since, on February 9, she's had a date, at noon, at the same restaurant, with her "McDonald's guy."

The chance encounter has led to more than just an annual lunch date. Cindi and mark married in 1999 and now have three kids and two grandchildren to share their story with, one they feel can inspire hope for others who may face hurdles in their love life.

Nearly three decades later, the couple looks back on their journey and can't help but smile.

"It's so fun to just revisit and know that we continued this tradition," said Cindi.

On their 27th anniversary of meeting, McDonald's had a "fun" surprise for the couple. The corporation had 27 roses sent to the location where they met. And Steren Management, the owners of the location, decorated a table for the couple with a red tablecloth, sweet treats, and covered the couple's meal.