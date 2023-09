Ever get a late-night snack attack while on a "Call of Duty" mission or during a "Fortnite" battle royale?

The maker of Cup Noodles says it's releasing two new products to help, although they're only in Japan for now.

They're caffeinated noodles to help players stay awake, and they're soup-free to avoid drips on gaming gear.

They come in two flavors: garlic and black pepper yakisoba and curry.

Nissin Foods says the noodles will be available starting September 18 for about the equivalent of $2.