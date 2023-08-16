Dachshund swims to safety, nearly a mile across Maryland river

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A camping outing at the Susquehanna State Park became a nightmare when one of Cathianna Rosenthal’s dogs named ‘Knox’ disappeared.

“I realized probably about 10 minutes, ‘Where’s Knox?’ and then we started looking around the campsite and no Knox, and then we started looking around the campground,” said Rosenthal.

Desperate to find the missing dachshund, Rosenthal expanded her search when she came across Gloria Wolff, who lives just outside the park who alerted her neighbors.

“The people on the street are all animal lovers. We either have horses, dogs, chickens, whatever. So we were all on the lookout,” said Wolff, “They were praying for her. We were all praying together. It was wonderful.”

The odds against finding Knox were great.

Afterall, the Susquehanna State Park is made up of more than 2,700 acres of heavily-wooded terrain.

A few hours later, word came that a pair of fishermen had discovered a soaken dog climbing out of the Susquehanna River, not on the Harford County side, but on the other side.

He had apparently swam a mile across to be rescued.

“Port Deposit? How did he get across the Susquehanna River?” asked Rosenthal when notified that Knox had been found, “There’s only that bridge, which is death for a dog.”

Fortunately, Rosenthal had just taught Knox how to swim a few months ago, and that may be what saved his life, along with the prayers for his safe return.

“There’s no question in my mind that it was divine intervention,” said Wolff, “There were a lot of people praying for her, people on the street, she, her family and maybe even the dog was praying. I don’t know.”

