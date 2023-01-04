Dad under arrest for driving car over cliff with family

PASADENA, Ca. — Neighbors are reacting to the arrest of a California man on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.

"I have a loss of words right now. So, I hope that they'll be okay," said a neighbor.

The pictures of a white Tesla crushed 250 feet down at the bottom of Devil's Slide in northern California are shocking enough, as is the fact that the four people inside somehow survived the Monday morning crash.

The family inside the Tesla has been identified as the Patel family of Pasadena - a mom, a dad, and two children ages 4 and 7.

But even more shocking to neighbors is news that the driver, 42-year-old Dharmesh Patel of Pasadena, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.

Roger Newmark lives two houses away.

"They moved in about five years ago and they are the sweetest couple, and they have the greatest two little kids a daughter and a son," said Newmark.

He and another neighbor spoke glowingly of the family, including Dharmesh Patel, who's a doctor at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills.

The hospital released a statement Tuesday saying:

"Providence Medical Center is deeply saddened to learn of a traffic incident involving one of our physicians and his family. We are extremely grateful there were no critical injuries. We will not respond further as this incident is under investigation."

Rescuers rappelled down and pulled two adults and two children from the wreck - the kids, miraculously unhurt, the two adults reportedly with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol announced Patel was under arrest, telling reporters, "Investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act."

The unbelievable conclusion was shocking to those who know them.

"I'm stunned by it because you just don't really think about what could happen on a daily basis with neighbors and family and friends," said Newmark. "And this is, yeah, shocking and I just hope-- my heart goes out to family. And I know everybody on this block will come out and support everybody in the Patel family to get through this and try and do the best we can to-- ask for anything and we'll give it."