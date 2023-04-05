Damar Hamlin attends Panthers CPR traning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) — The Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin attended a CPR and defibrillator training event at the Carolina Panthers' indoor practice field in Charlotte on Monday, April 3.

Hamlin's visit to Charlotte was about three months after he was resuscitated on the field after going into cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals in January.

The American Heart Association and Tepper Sports and Entertainment partnered to offer Monday's training. Among the participants were 300 people, including several Panthers players and Panthers staff and permanent seat license holders. Some even left the training certified in CPR.

The American Heart Association says less than one out of ten people survive heart attacks outside of hospitals. The head of the association says that's because the chain of survival is not activated.

Hamlin says his life mission now is to encourage more people to learn CPR and other life-saving skills.