DC's iconic cherry trees could hit record early bloom

Washington DC's iconic cherry trees could be in-line for another early bloom this year.

Among thousands of yoshino cherry trees along the tidal basin is the so-called "Indicator tree."

The National Park Service says that tree has already begun to bud, revealing the first stage of the bloom cycle.

Officials believe it's a sign that spring, and cherry blossom season, is again on the way early, amid well above average temperatures for February.

The earliest peak bloom on record is March 15th in 1990, a date that could be "In play this year."

Last year's peak bloom hit on March 25th.

A normal peak bloom for the cherry trees falls around late March to early April.