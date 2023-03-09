Watch Now
Disney Parks fan-favorite 'Dole Whip' coming to grocery stores

Posted at 10:18 AM, Mar 09, 2023
Are you a Disney fans who loves enjoying an ice-cold sweet treat during a hot day at the parks? Soon, you won't have to wait for your next visit to Disney to enjoy a fan-favorite treat.

The "Dole Whip" is coming to grocery stores, allowing fans to enjoy the frothy beverage in the comfort of their own homes. The tropical soft serve has been a staple at Disney Parks since it was introduced at Magic Kingdom in 1984.

Dole Packaged Foods announced the treat will soon be sold in stores nationwide.

The dairy-free frozen treat will be available in three flavors: pineapple, mango, and strawberry.

