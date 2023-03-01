Dog saved from traffic by good Samaritans on interstate in Nashville

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — A group of good Samaritans are being credited with saving a dog that was trapped on a Tennessee highway.

A news crew in Nashville was flying their drone near the Silliman Evans bridge when they noticed a woman out of her car on the bridge.

She was trying to help a dog stopping traffic on the busy interstate and officer Edward Holden with the Metro Police approached.

"I saw that traffic was backed up. I originally thought it was a traffic crash to be honest with you," said Officer Holden.

When he approached the scene, he found good Samaritans helping to rescue the dog, including a woman who ran over with a leash.

"Definitely, if not for the [good Samaritans,] it might have got hit by a car. I opened up the car, put the dog in there. He was fine. I put the windows down for him. Gave him a little air. He was just walking back and forth," said Officer Holden.

The dog was brought to Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC). During his checkup, they did not locate a collar tag or a microchip.

"We encourage people if their dog does go missing, check our website," said Matthew Peters with MACC.

The dog is currently safe and sound at their facility.

"[The dog] wasn't hurt [and] was in good health. Seemed like he was being fed [really] well. It seems the owner definitely cared for it. We're hoping this owner does come through," said Peters.

Peters says that the dog's safety is a credit to the people who stepped up to help.