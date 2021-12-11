Watch
Dozens feared dead as tornadoes, storms strike US states

Jeff Roberson/AP
An Amazon distribution center is heavily damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. Tornadoes and severe weather were blamed for several deaths and injuries across parts of the Midwest and the South as a storm system caused significant damage at a candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon facility in Illinois, a nursing home in Arkansas, and numerous homes and buildings.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 9:38 AM, Dec 11, 2021
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing at least six people overnight. And, Kentucky's governor feared dozens were dead after the storm struck a candle factory.

Police in Illinois say at least one person died at an Amazon facility where the roof was ripped off after a possible tornado. Rescue crews are still sorting through the rubble there.

Three people have died in severe weather in Tennessee.

One person has died after an apparent tornado tore through a nursing home in Arkansas.

At least one fatality has been reported in Missouri.

Western Kentucky University says emergency crews are assessing storm damage after reports of a tornado in Bowling Green.

