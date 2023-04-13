Watch Now
‘Drake and Josh’ star Drake Bell considered ‘missing & endangered:’ Police

Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove, Drake Bell
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Drake Bell, right, poses with actor Josh Peck, left, and actress/singer Miranda Cosgrove at an release party for Bell's "Ready Steady Go!" album on Thursday, April 17, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 11:53:39-04

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department says its officers are looking for 36-year-old Jared Bell, better known as “Drake Bell.”

Bell is an actor whose best known for his work on the show “Drake and Josh.”

In a Facebook post, police shared the following information regarding their search for Bell:

"He should be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m."

Police also said they consider Bell to be “missing and endangered,” and asked anyone with his whereabouts to call them at 386-671-5207.

