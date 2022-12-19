Drew Griffin, veteran CNN investigative journalist, has died at age 60

Drew Griffin, an award-winning Senior Investigative Correspondent for CNN, died at 60 years old on Saturday, Dec. 17 following a battle with cancer, according to CNN.

CNN described Griffin as “a gifted storyteller” with “a well-earned reputation for holding powerful people and institutions accountable.”

His investigative work includes stories about sexual assault allegations against Uber drivers, fraud claims against Trump University, fraudulent practices in California’s state drug rehab program, and more. He has earned many accolades for his journalism, including Emmys, Peabodys and Edward R. Murrows.

CNN CEO Chris Licht said the following about Griffin’s passing:

“Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” said Licht. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.” Chris Licht

Griffin is survived by his wife Margot, his three children Ele Gast, Louis and Miles Griffin, and two grandchildren.