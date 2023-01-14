Drummer Robbie Bachman dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer behind the pounding beat of the rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69

His brother Randy made the announcement on Twitter Thursday.

The Canadian rock group BTO charted a number of classic hits including "Takin' Care of Business" and "Let it Ride."

Bachman-Turner Overdrive's most popular album, "Not Fragile," was released in 1974, featuring the single "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet."

The group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2014.