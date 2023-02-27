DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout stand in California: California Highway Patrol

A suspected drunk driver in California is accused of crashing into a stand where Girl Scouts were selling cookies.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Tesla crashed into Girl Scouts selling cookies outside of a Walmart in Granite Bay, California on Saturday, Feb. 25.

"I saw the yellow tape and I was just shocked to hear Girl Scouts were injured. This is a pretty low-key parking lot," said Ken Klinger, a Granite Bay resident.

Hours after the incident, the yellow tape was still up and the pole outside was visibly bent.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a nine-year-old and 10-year-old girl both have moderate injuries, including cuts and scratches. Officials say a 78-year-old woman has major injuries. All three went to the hospital.

"I hope to God they're going to be ok," said Klinger.

The ordeal was captured by people in the parking lot. One woman said she took these photos from her car but never got out.

Grass Valley resident Les Brown said he'd just picked up cookies from another Walmart earlier in the day, horrified to learn what had happened here.

California Highway Patro says the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.