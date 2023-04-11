Dwayne Haskins drugged before death: Lawsuit

(KDKA, WPLG, CNN) — A lawsuit claims former NFL player Dwayne Haskins was drugged before his death last year.

Haskins was hit by a dump truck on a highway in South Florida in April 2022. The Broward County Medical Examiner's Office said the 24-year-old had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit at the time of his death.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the former Steelers quarterback had run out of gas on the side of Interstate 595 and left his rental car on foot to look for gas, but he was struck while crossing the interstate.

A lawsuit filed by an attorney representing Haskins' wife and his parents this week claims Haskins was not only drugged, but blackmailed and robbed that night.

The lawsuit does not provide further details about the allegations.

It names the establishments Haskins visited before his death, the driver of the truck that hit him, and the car rental agency that he used to get his rental car.