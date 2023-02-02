Watch Now
Eagles reserve lineman accused of rape ahead of Super Bowl

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago.

The NFL on Wednesday put the rookie who has played just four snaps this season on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the Eagles as they prepare for the Super Bowl.

A grand jury indicted Sills earlier this week. His attorney said Wednesday that the allegations are false.

Sills is due in court on Feb. 16, four days after the Eagles are to play Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

