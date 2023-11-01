Escaped bees kill 4 dogs; owners say the swarm came from their neighbor's home

PALMDALE, Ca. (KCAL) — In California, four dogs died after they were attacked by a swarm of aggressive bees last week. The dogs’ owners are blaming a neighbor, and are now looking to take legal action.

A Ring camera captured a firefighter with bees flying around the door of a home in Palmdale, California, where Daniel Giron and Rebecka Lopez say four of their six dogs were attacked by a swarm in their backyard.

Lopez recalled running as she tried to get help last Thursday while her husband was at work.

The house has been quiet. We’re missing four of our family. It’s been sad. Everybody has been sad," said Lopez.

Their dogs Sansa, Drogo, Khalessi and Pancake were attacked.

Giron rushed home from work and the couple took the dogs to the vet. Sadly, the two English Bulldogs and two Dobermans did not survive.

In their backyard, flowers now mark four grave sites where Giron buried his dogs because he couldn’t afford cremation after their vet bills.

“I know it was hard for him. And it was just one by one by one... that we had to bury," said Lopez.

The couple says the bees came from a neighbor’s home that was raising them. KCAL News reached out to that family but they declined to comment.

"It’s definitely brought up a lot of anger and we just can’t understand why," said Lopez.

The couple has started a GoFundMe campaign asking for help with their vet bills. They say they’re looking into taking their neighbors to court.