Fan of Shrek? Take a vacation to his swamp!

Posted at 4:21 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 16:21:28-04

Airbnb is offering a one-of-a-kind stay for the ogre-lovers out there.

For fans of the Shrek films, Airbnb is offering a two-night stay in Shrek's "mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered" swamp, located in the Scottish Highlands.

The stay comes complete with a waffle breakfast (courtesy of Donkey), a parfait, and “earwax candlelight”.

The swampy vaca spot will open up for booking on Oct 13 for up to three guests October 27-29.

Airbnb notes "the bathroom is located 20 meters from the main living area in a standalone facility."

