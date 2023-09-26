Fan of Shrek? Take a vacation to his swamp!

Airbnb is offering a one-of-a-kind stay for the ogre-lovers out there.

For fans of the Shrek films, Airbnb is offering a two-night stay in Shrek's "mud-laden, moss-covered, murky-watered" swamp, located in the Scottish Highlands.

The stay comes complete with a waffle breakfast (courtesy of Donkey), a parfait, and “earwax candlelight”.

The swampy vaca spot will open up for booking on Oct 13 for up to three guests October 27-29.

Airbnb notes "the bathroom is located 20 meters from the main living area in a standalone facility."