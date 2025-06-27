Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fireball flies across southeastern skies; satellite images indicate sighting in Virginia

A fireball was spotted over areas of the Southeastern United States on Thursday.

The American Meteor Society said it looks to be a "daytime fireball" that caused a sonic boom, typically occurring when a meteorite drops a fireball, but not always.

A driver in Lexington County, South Carolina, captured a video of the fireball on her dashcam. She said she saw a big flash in the sky come down and then disappear, almost like a firework.

The National Weather Service in Charleston shared that satellite images also showed a streak in the sky.

"Many reports of a #fireball across the Southeast U.S. It is not certain, but the satellite-based lightning detection shows a streak within cloud free sky over the NC/VA border, over Gasburg, VA. This streak was detected between 11:51 a.m. to 11:56 a.m.," the weather service stated in a X post.

Reports of fireballs are somewhat common at night, but to have one occur in the daytime is more unusual

