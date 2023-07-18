First-generation iPhone just sold for $190k

(CNN) — An unopened first-generation iPhone just sold at auction for a record-breaking $190,000.

That's more than 317 times the original retail price of $599 when it was first offered in 2007.

This phone is considered the holy grail for iPhone collectors since it has four gigabytes, which was discontinued after about two months because customers preferred the eight-gigabyte version.

The auction company says it's the first four-gigabyte factory-sealed version to surface.

An unopened eight-gigabyte first-generation iPhone sold at auction in February for more than $63,000. Another one sold for more than $39,000 before that, in October.

The model that sold for $190,000 on Sunday belonged to a member of the original Apple engineering team when the iPhone came out.

The most expensive iPhone Apple offers right now is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It has one terabyte of storage and starts at $1,599.