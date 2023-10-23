Fisher-Price's Thomas & Friends toy trains recalled due to choking risk

Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of popular toy trains due to a choking risk.

The recall involves roughly 21,000 Thomas & Friends wooden train cars. The toys are sold on Amazon.com, at Barnes & Noble, and other stores across the country.

Fisher-Price says a small plastic piece with a high-powered magnet connecting the trains can loosen or detach.

The company has received one report of the connector becoming loose and detaching, but thankfully no injuries have been reported.

If you have these, you can contact Fisher-Price for how to send it back and get a full refund.

For information on how to contact the company, click here.