Footage shows tense door-to-door burning building rescue in Michigan

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — A harrowing, multi-level burning building rescue caught on police bodycam is a reminder that when the rest of us are fleeing danger, heroes like these are running straight for it.

Brave police officers headed into a burning building in Michigan and went door to door to save sleeping residents from a condominium fire.

"If you're in here, you gotta get out!" yelled one officer during the rescue.

Officials say the fire started on the third floor, so officers worked from the ground up and banged on doors in multiple levels of the burning condominium to make sure everyone got out.

They assisted elderly residents before heading back into the smoke-filled hallways.

At one point, there were reports of a dog still trapped inside.

"We got a resident trying to break back in for a dog," said one officer during the rescue.

Two officers were sent back in to retrieve the frightened animal.

When it was over, only the brave officers were treated for smoke inhalation.