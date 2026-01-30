Former CNN anchor Don Lemon arrested by FBI, HSI: CBS News

Former cable news anchor Don Lemon was arrested last night, multiple sources with direct knowledge tell CBS News. A source familiar says a grand jury was empaneled on this yesterday. FBI and HSI were involved in the arrest, sources say.

It was not immediately clear what charges he would be facing. CBS News has reached out to Lemon's representatives and the Department of Justice for comment.

Last week, a federal appellate court declined to order a lower court judge to sign arrest warrants for five people, including Lemon, in connection with an anti-ICE protest inside a church in St. Paul, Minnesota. One of three judges said he felt there was probable cause to justify the arrests, according to court filings and sources familiar with the matter.

Watch: Two arrested after protesters interrupt Minnesota church service

Two people arrested days after protestors interrupt Minnesota church service

Multiple people have been charged in connection with the protest, when demonstrators entered St. Paul's Cities Church after discovering that an ICE official appeared to be one of the pastors at the church.

The Justice Department had asked the appellate court to compel the U.S. District Court in Minnesota to sign the arrest warrants over civil rights charges alleging the defendants were unlawfully interfering with the churchgoers' constitutional-protected freedom to practice religion.