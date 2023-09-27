Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick writes letter asking NY Jets to sign him

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has asked the New York Jets to consider signing him to the team’s practice squad.

The letter Kaepernick sent last week to the team’s general manager comes after Jets’ starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, tore his Achilles tendon just four plays into the first game of the season.

In the letter shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Kaepernick wrote, “I would be honored and extremely grateful for the opportunity to come in and lead the practice squad.”

Kaepernick stressed that he has worked hard to keep himself in top physical shape and would offer the Jets a “risk-free contingency plan.”

The 34-year-old drew controversy for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustices and police brutality in the U.S. He has not been involved in an NFL game in more than six years.

Right now, it's unclear if the team has responded to Kaepernick's request.

In the meantime, the Jets announced on Tuesday the signing of another quarterback, Trevor Siemian, to their practice squad.

Siemian played with the Jets previously in 2019.