Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Found Bengal tiger in New Mexico doing 'very well'

bengal tiger
CNN Newsource
bengal tiger
bengal tiger
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 09:31:00-05

Authorities say a tiger cub discovered in a New Mexico mobile home on Tuesday is doing well.

Police found the three-month-old Bengal tiger in a dog crate while investigating a shooting.

He was taken to the ABQ Bio Park in Albuquerque, where workers say he is doing very well.

The 24-pound cub has access to large indoor and outdoor play spaces at the facility.

Workers have given him vaccines for rabies and distemper, and are adding milk to his diet.

In the wild, a tiger this young would still be nursing from its mother while also starting to eat meat.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV