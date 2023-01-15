Found Bengal tiger in New Mexico doing 'very well'

Authorities say a tiger cub discovered in a New Mexico mobile home on Tuesday is doing well.

Police found the three-month-old Bengal tiger in a dog crate while investigating a shooting.

He was taken to the ABQ Bio Park in Albuquerque, where workers say he is doing very well.

The 24-pound cub has access to large indoor and outdoor play spaces at the facility.

Workers have given him vaccines for rabies and distemper, and are adding milk to his diet.

In the wild, a tiger this young would still be nursing from its mother while also starting to eat meat.