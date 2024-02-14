Fratelli Beretta charcuterie meat recalled due to possible under processing

A new recall involves a popular meat product sold in stores across the country.

Charcuterie meat made by Fratelli Beretta has been recalled due to concerns that the meat was potentially under processed and could contain food pathogens, according to the company.

The packages are sold under different names and were distributed to stores such as Aldi's, Publix, Costco, and Sam's Club.

If you have any of these meats, you're encouraged to toss them out or return them for a refund.

A full list of the recalled charcuterie meat products, with pictured, can be viewed here.

For more information on the recall, click here.