For a lot of people, Friday is movie night - which is convenient because today (Jan. 19), it's also National Popcorn Day!

Top Stories: Friday, Jan. 19

In the U.S., the popular snack gained popularity in the mid-1800s. Later on, a candy store owner invented a machine for popping corn with steam.

So whether you prefer butter, kettle corn, or another delicious version of the snack, today's the day to enjoy a movie with a tub of popcorn!