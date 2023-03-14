Great-grandmother in Arizona celebrates 90th birthday skydiving

PHOENIX (KNXV) — Leah Dickey, a great-grandmother from Arizona, recently turned 90-years-old. To celebrate, she jumped out of an airplane.

"I can't describe the thrill of it all," said Leah.

Leah said she chooses to celebrate each year like there's no tomorrow.

"Last year I went up in a glider... And so, I've tried a lot of things," said Leah.

Leah and her sister were raised on a farm in southern Minnesota and had a bond over their bucket list.

"We had a bucket list of all the things we wanted to do in our life. And one of them was to jump out of an airplane," said Leah.

Leah's skydiving appointment was booked for her 90th birthday.

"You know, that was a strange thing because I had no fear whatsoever," said Leah.

During her skydiving adventure, she flew over Eloy, Arizona with her great-granddaughter.

"I just said, 'Take care of me, God,' before I jumped," said Leah.

In the sky, her infectious smile could likely be seen for miles above the bright, brilliant blue skies.

"When I was just flying up there like a bird, I could see everything below. It was beautiful and it's so green and gorgeous as Arizona always is," said Leah.

After her landing, she was greeted by friends and family to bring in a new decade of joy. She has already decided to go skydiving again next year.