Hamas says it accepts some elements of Gaza peace plan after Trump issues ultimatum

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas said Friday that it has accepted some elements of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip, including giving up power and releasing all remaining hostages, but that others require further consultations among Palestinians.

The statement came hours after Trump said that Hamas must agree to the deal by Sunday evening, threatening an even greater military onslaught nearly two years into the war sparked by the Oct. 7 attack into Israel.

It was unclear how the U.S. and Israel would respond to partial acceptance. The statement also made no mention of Hamas disarming, a key Israeli demand including in Trump’s proposal.