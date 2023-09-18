Watch Now
Happy National Cheeseburger Day!

David J. Phillip/AP
Cheeseburgers are prepared for the media to taste during a tour of Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 7:07 AM, Sep 18, 2023
Today, we celebrate one of America's favorite foods!

September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day. According to the National Day calendar, this cheesy, greasy goodness dates back to the 1920s.

Many eateries have claimed to have invented the cheeseburger, including a California sandwich shop that said they came up with it in 1926. However, the Humpty Dumpty Drive-in in Denver was the first to trademark the actual name "cheeseburger" in 1935.

Luckily, you don't have to travel to Denver to honor the fast food staple.

To celebrate the day, just stop by your favorite spot, order one and enjoy!

Also, be on the lookout for special cheeseburger discounts and deals in celebration of the day.

