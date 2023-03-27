Here's why you might be smelling smoke in the air

TERRELL COUNTY, N.C. — A wildfire in North Carolina has grown to more than 5,200 acres. As of the latest update, the North Carolina fire service said the fire is 34 percent contained.

Authorities said the fire started Friday in Terrell County. A majority of it is on the Pocosin Fish and Wildlife Refuge.

More than 70 firefighters are on the ground battling the fire with air support.

Thankfully, the fire is not a real threat to people in the area.

Smoke will continue to be an issue, especially for communities in the Outer Banks until it's fully contained.