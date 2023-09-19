Watch Now
'Highly venomous' rattlesnake bites Amazon delivery driver, sheriff's office says

The driver is in serious condition
Posted at 3:51 PM, Sep 19, 2023
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — An Amazon driver in Florida is in serious condition after she was bitten by a "highly venomous" rattlesnake Monday evening, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the driver was delivering a package to a home in Palm City. The eastern diamondback rattlesnake was coiled by the front door and stuck the woman as she put the package down.

The sheriff's office said the woman "immediately became ill" and called for help. She was taken to the hospital, where authorities said she is in very serious condition.

It's unclear what happened to the snake.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, eastern diamondbacks are the largest and most dangerous of Florida's native snake species. They're one of only six venomous snake species found throughout the state.

