Holiday gift returns aren't always free — here's what shoppers need to know

NORFOLK, Va. — I know we all want to think that we're giving the best holiday gifts – like that hand lotion set, or matching sweater -- but returns happen every year.

"I just bought a pair of tennis shoes on Amazon, and I didn't get to try the size on, and they're too small. So, you have to send them back," said shopper, Keith Miller.

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge tells me some retailers like DSW and REI are charging for returns again this year.

"In the last couple of years, we're seeing more and more retailers who are doing this, and the fees can be anything from $4 to $12 so it can be significant if you encounter that, and there is a brick and mortar store for that retailer nearby, you might want to opt for that in store return," Bodge said.

Not all retailers have the same return policies.

"If you happen to be a loyalty member, and you're returning a gift to that retailer, you're often going to get some leniency there. But the other thing is, some retailers now are limiting their return windows," Bodge said.

Some retailers are shortening return windows to January 15 instead of the typical 30 days.

"You do have options if you miss that return window. There are sites that will buy your merchandise from you," Bodge said.

Companies like MPB buy cameras and equipment, or shoppers can turn to online marketplaces.

Bodge says the week after Christmas is always the busiest for returns, so read the FAQs and keep the receipt.

