Hurricane Francine expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Wednesday afternoon

Hurricane Francine is slowly making her way northeast just off the Texas coast. She is expected to make landfall in Louisiana late Wednesday afternoon into the evening as a category one hurricane.

After making landfall, the center is expected to move north towards Mississippi tonight into Thursday. The Air Force Hurricane Hunters reported Wednesday morning that winds have increased to nearly 90 mph with higher gusts, but Francine is expected to weaken quickly after she moves inland.

WTKR Virginian-Pilot Weather: September 11

