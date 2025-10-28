Hurricane Melissa may be one of the strongest storms ever in the Atlantic

Melissa has strengthened since early Tuesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph and a pressure of 892 mb as of 11 a.m.

Melissa will likely be one of the strongest storms to ever make landfall in the Atlantic, with the same pressure and maximum winds of the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane that decimated southwest Florida.

The storm will make landfall Tuesday, with catastrophic damage is expected. Melissa is the third strongest Atlantic Hurricane on record by central pressure. This is an extremely dire and rare situation for Jamaica.