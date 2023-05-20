Indiana woman gets to ride in fire truck for 100th birthday

CARMEL, Ind. — An Indiana woman is turning 100 years old, but before she hit the milestone she had a bucket list item that was still unchecked.

Riding in a fire truck.

The firefighters at the Carmel Fire Department said they jumped at the chance to help Miss Ruby.

Carmel Fire Department A woman in Indiana celebrates her 100th birthday by getting to ride in a fire truck!

After a tour of the station, crews helped her into a ladder engine and gave her a ride.

"After several hot laps around the station she had the hang of the air horn, and a smile brighter than the lights!" the fire department said in a Facebook post. "Happy 100th Ruby!"