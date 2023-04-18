Pause on Southwest Airlines departures lifted after technical issue gets resolved

The pause on Southwest Airlines departures has been lifted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems. At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue. The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

This morning, the FAA tweeted at 10:36 that Southwest requested the pause on its airline departures. "Intermittent technology issues" were why some Southwest Airlines flights across the country were not taking off as scheduled, the airline tweeted Tuesday.