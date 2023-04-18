Watch Now
Pause on Southwest Airlines departures lifted after technical issue gets resolved

Posted at 10:51 AM, Apr 18, 2023
The pause on Southwest Airlines departures has been lifted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

This morning, the FAA tweeted at 10:36 that Southwest requested the pause on its airline departures. "Intermittent technology issues" were why some Southwest Airlines flights across the country were not taking off as scheduled, the airline tweeted Tuesday.

