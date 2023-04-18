Pause on Southwest Airlines departures lifted after technical issue gets resolved

The pause on Southwest Airlines departures has been lifted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems.
At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue.
The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed.
— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023
This morning, the FAA tweeted at 10:36 that Southwest requested the pause on its airline departures. "Intermittent technology issues" were why some Southwest Airlines flights across the country were not taking off as scheduled, the airline tweeted Tuesday.
"As a result of the intermittent technology issues that we experienced, we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible," a tweet from Southwest Airlines read Tuesday. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we're hoping to get everyone going ASAP."
— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 18, 2023
Southwest Airlines wrote several responses online as many travelers said they were recently informed their flights had been delayed for various reasons pertaining to an "outage."
At the time of the airline's departure pause, Flightawarereported that Southwest Airlines have delayed 36% of their flights, which is more than 1,500 flights.