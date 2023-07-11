Watch Now
Iowa man could possibly be world's longest-running school bus driver

Posted at 8:52 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 08:52:18-04

JESUP, Ia. (KWWL) — An man named Alan Wright may be the world's longest-running school bus driver.

The 88-year-old Iowa resident has been driving kids to school for 65 years. His years of service have made him a staple in his community.

Wright's service and dedication were celebrated when he served as the grand marshal of a Farmers' Day celebration recently. Instead of riding in the typical convertible, he opted to drive his school bus and invited others to join him!

Wright says he plans on doing the job he loves for as long as he can.

Guinness World Records will soon let Wright know if he does indeed hold that title.

