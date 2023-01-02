Jeremy Renner hospitalized following snow-related accident

“Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow.

The actor’s representative says the 51-year-old was in critical condition, but stable on Sunday. No further details on the extent of Renner’s injuries were available.

The actor has a home in Nevada, but it is unclear where he was hurt.

Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling movie and television universe. He is a two-time acting Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.”

Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.