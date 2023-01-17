Jeremy Renner says he's home from the hospital

Actor Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital after his snowplow accident.

The Marvel star was injured on New Year's Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

According to the 911 call log, Renner's upper torso was "crushed" by a Snowcat vehicle.

He has undergone two surgeries and is continuing to recover.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” star replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night saying, “outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Season two of the show premiered on Sunday.