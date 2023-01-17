Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Jeremy Renner says he's home from the hospital

Jeremy Renner
Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
FILE - Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film "Hawkeye," in London, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. The actor's representative said Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, that Renner is in critical condition although he is stable. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 07:39:00-05

Actor Jeremy Renner is home from the hospital after his snowplow accident.

The Marvel star was injured on New Year's Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

According to the 911 call log, Renner's upper torso was "crushed" by a Snowcat vehicle.

He has undergone two surgeries and is continuing to recover.

The “Mayor of Kingstown” star replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night saying, “outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”

Season two of the show premiered on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV