Last-minute Halloween costume ideas that won't break the bank for kids, adults

NORFOLK, Va. — Halloween is approaching and time is running out to find a costume for yourself or your kids. The good news: there are several budget-friendly options you can explore right now.

Shop secondhand

Thrift stores are a great first stop especially around this time of year. "Echoes of Time" in Virginia Beach is a standout option where you can buy or rent incredibly authentic costumes at prices that can fit your budget. The store carries options for kids and adults, as well as makeup, masks, jewelry, and shoes.

Swap costumes for free

For a completely free option, consider a costume swap. Check local Facebook groups or "Buy Nothing" pages. You can also connect with neighbors and family members to trade costumes for kids of different ages.

DIY your costume

Getting crafty and creative is another approach worth trying. There are plenty of great YouTube videos, Reels, and TikToks out there to guide you. I once printed images of chocolate chip cookies and stuck them on a blue shirt — and went as the Cookie Monster.

Sign up for loyalty programs and check for coupons

Make sure you are signed up for loyalty programs and checking for coupons before you buy. Courtney Alev, a consumer financial advocate at Intuit Credit Karma, said retailer subscriber perks can make a real difference.

"A lot of retailers will send exclusive or earlier discounts or promo codes to their subscribers, and you know a 25% off code here and there can really add up," Alev said.

Watch for markdowns

Keep an eye out for deals online and in stores. According to the Krazy Coupon Lady, Target starts doing markdowns one week before Halloween. Decorations are typically the biggest finds, but you may also be able to find some costume staples in those markdowns.

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