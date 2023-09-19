Law enforcement searching for murder suspect mistakenly released from Marion County jail

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a murder suspect mistakenly released from the Marion County jail last week.

Kevin Mason, 29, is a murder suspect from Minnesota who was accidentally released from the Adult Detention Center on Sept. 13. Mason was initially taken into custody on Sept. 11.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Mason was mistakenly released by a records clerk.

The incident is still under investigation. However, preliminary information suggests the clerk believed she was correcting duplicate bookings for the inmate and removed two holds in his file. The next day, a Minnesota clerk removed the final hold and the mistake was not caught by clerks the following day.

So far, the office says two clerks have been terminated from the agency.

"This was an error, this should not have happened, Mason should not have been released from our custody," said Colonel James Martin.

In a press conference, Colonel Martin addressed the reason why the office waited six days after Mason's release to reach out to the public.

"It's simple," said Colonel Martin. "We have used this time as a tactical advantage for us. We have used the quietness of this situation to not run him underground and send him further than we wanted him to."

Mason is connected to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in 2021 as well as parole violation and firearm possession.

Mason is described as 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds with a cross tattoo under his left eye. He also has a chest tattoo reading "SUB" and a neck tattoo. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information, including additional details and tips, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Officials are also urging Mason to turn himself in.

If you see Mason, call 911 immediately.