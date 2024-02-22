Library of Congress posts Rosa Parks' pancake recipe

The internet asked, and the Library of Congress delivered.
It has released Rosa Parks' "featherlite pancakes" recipe.
Not only is the recipe unusual because it calls for peanut butter, but it's written on the back of a First Independence National Bank of Detroit envelope by Rosa Parks herself.
The recipe is as follows:
Sift together:
Mix:
- 1 C flour
- 2 T B. powder
- ½ t salt
- 2 T sugar
Combine with dry ingredients
- 1 egg
- 1 ¼ C milk
- ⅓ C of peanut butter melted
- 1 T shortening or oil
Cook at 275° on griddle
It was gifted to the Library of Congress in 2016 as part of the Rosa Parks Collection.
As a way to honor the civil rights hero during Black History Month, you can head into the kitchen and whip up a batch of Rosa Parks featherlite pancakes.