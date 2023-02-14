LIVE COVERAGE: 3 students killed in MSU shooting identified; What we know about the victims

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three students have died and five others were critically injured in a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing Monday night. The suspect has also died, police confirmed.

Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson were killed in the shooting.

Live updates below:

3:36 p.m.

Clawson Public Schools shared a senior spotlight post on Alex Verner, one of the three MSU students killed on Monday evening.

Verner was a graduate of Clawson High School in 2020 before heading to Michigan State University.

2:25 p.m.

ABC News is reporting on a confidential law enforcement briefing, saying that investigators have determined the suspect, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, had no connection to either Michigan State University or any of the victims. They also say he walked from his how to the school.

According to ABC, investigators say McRae had psychiatric issues and they found a “3-page document expressing his reasons for the attack and a number of additional locations in Lansing and Holt, Mich.; Ewing Township and Franklin Park, NJ; and Colorado Springs, Colo., which had ‘hurted’ (sic) him and, therefore, were deserving of attack.” ABC is reporting that agents believe “personal grievances” with people at those locations are the reasons why they were mentioned in the writing.

The briefing said the “subject claimed in his letter that he is the leader of a group who would pursue his agenda on his behalf" and "the FBI has yet to gather information confirming any threat to the listed locations or involvement from other parties.”

According to ABC, investigators are saying the writings confirm McRae was often alone and that the gunman viewed himself as “a loner” and an “outcast” who was “never noticed or accepted by others.”

ABC reports McRae lived with his father, who is cooperating with the investigation. The network is also reporting that detectives are trying

to determine why McRae attacked Berkey Hall and the MSU Union specifically.

1:57 p.m.

President Joe Biden has issued his first remarks on the shootings at MSU. Speaking at the National Association of Counties event in Washington, DC, Biden said:

"I'm glad to be here with all of you, but before I begin I want to take a moment to say our hearts are with the students and families of Michigan State University. Last night, I spoke with Governor Whitmer and the FBI, and additional federal law enforcement are on the ground assisting the state and local folks. And three lives have been lost, five seriously injured. And it's a family's worst nightmare and it's happening far too often in this country. Far too often. While we gather more information, there's one thing that we do know to be true, we have to do something to stop gun violence ripping apart our communities."

President Biden speaks on shootings at MSU

12:50 p.m.

Police say there will not be another press briefing today. The next briefing is expected to take place later this week.

12:49 p.m.

An update from MSU Police and Public Safety:

Effective immediately, Michigan State University is now operating under modified operations/services for today, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15. We will resume normal operations on Thursday, Feb. 16th. All campus activities including athletics, classes (in person and remote), and all campus-related activities remain suspended. Functions designated as essential under a department’s Business Continuity Plan (BCP) will continue and critical employees with essential functions must report to work.

12:29 p.m.

Family members confirm that 19-year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson and 20-year-old Brian Fraser were killed in the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday evening.

Both were graduates of the Grosse Pointe Public School system.

Anderson's family tells us she loved children and wanted to be a pediatrician one day.

A letter from the GPPSS is posted below:

12:15 p.m.

7 Action News reporter Peter Maxwell caught up with neighbors who lived near the 43-year-old suspect. His home, which is only located about 4 miles from Michigan State's campus on Howell Street in Lansing, was raided by police early Tuesday morning.

"I watched them all pull up. I've never seen anything like this. This entire street was filled. Bomb squad, SWAT vehicles," a neighbor said.

Neighbors of shooting suspect recount police investigation at his home

12 p.m. Tuesday

It was an emotional reunion between parents and students at Michigan State University this morning after a deadly mass shooting Monday evening.

“We’re focusing on healing ... my baby was afraid,” said one of the parents picking up her daughter.

Parents reunite with students on MSU campus following Monday night shooting

11:49 a.m. Tuesday

MSU Police said they appreciate the community's patience as they are working on recovering items left in Berkey Hall and the Union. They hope to return the items to their rightful owners.

11:25 a.m. Tuesday

One of the three victims killed in the mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday evening has been identified as Alexandria Verner.

Clawson School District

According to a letter sent to families of Clawson Public Schools, Verner was a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School.

1 victim in MSU mass shooting identified as graduate of Clawson High School

"Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone. She was a tremendous student, athlete, leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life ... if you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us," the letter from the superintendent read.

Additional mental health support is currently being offered to students.

11:15 a.m. Tuesday

Katie Danna is a freshman at MSU, her dorm is just two buildings away from the Union.

She said she and her roommates barricaded in their dorm last night, anxiously watching dozens of police and first responders flooding the campus.

"Even someone, like, closing their door was scary to hear," she said.

11:14 a.m. Tuesday

In a tweet, MSU Police and Public Safety said a note was found on the 43-year-old suspect when officers located him.

According to a press release from the Ewing, New Jersey police department, an area the suspect has local ties to, the note indicated a threat to two Ewing Public Schools. They add that their investigation also showed that the suspect had a history of mental health issues.

Ewing Public Schools are closed for the day following the incident.

10:39 a.m. Tuesday

Support is being offered for MSU students in the wake of Monday's deadly mass shooting.

Here's the information:

9:37 a.m. Tuesday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all U.S. and Michigan flags at public buildings and grounds across the state and within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of the Michigan State University shooting in East Lansing.

The flags should remain lowered until further notice.

"The whole state of Michigan is wrapping its arms around the Spartan community today," said Governor Whitmer.

8:37 a.m. Tuesday

At 8 a.m. Tuesday, Michigan State University Police, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Representative Elissa Slotkin, Dr. Denny Martin at Sparrow Hospital, and other local officials held a press conference in East Lansing to provide an update on the shooting on MSU campus.

During the press conference university police confirmed that the five injured and three killed were all MSU students.

They identified the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony McRae. He was located in Lansing at around 11:35 p.m. Monday night thanks to a tip call from a local citizen.

"The tip came in minutes after the picture was released," police said.

Sparrow Hospital official gives emotional update on those injured in MSU mass shooting

The 5 victims still remain in critical condition according to a spokesperson at Sparrow Hospital. He adds that 4 of the 5 victims had to undergo surgery. One victim was immediately sent to the Critical Care Unit.

The identities of those victims as well as the 3 deceased have yet to be identified.

“Another place that’s supposed to be about community and togetherness shattered by bullets and bloodshed," Governor Gretchen Whitmer said during the press conference.

“The most haunting picture of last night was watching the cameras pan through the crowds and seeing one person wearing an Oxford Strong sweatshirt the sweatshirts that were handed out after… those kids lived through a school shooting 15 months ago," Rep. Elissa Slotkin adds.

Police say they did recover a weapon at the scene. They were also issued a search warrant for the location of the suspect's home. At the time the motive of the shooting is still unclear.

Morning press conference after deadly mass shooting at Michigan State University

"We don't have an answer right now and that’s the honest truth," police said.

Michigan State University will remain closed for the next 48 hours. Classes will presumably resume on Monday. The university is offering students mental health resources throughout the day and week and is encouraging students to call 517-316-8200 for services.

Officials say the names of the victims will be released later today.

8:22 a.m. Tuesday

Police confirm that the 3 killed and the 5 injured in the mass shooting at MSU are all students.

6:40 a.m. Tuesday

Good Morning America talked to a Michigan State student who says he heard the gunman shoot inside his classroom at least 4 times. He says two students in the class were injured during the shooting.

Michigan State students recalls moment gunman shot in his classroom hitting students

6:08 a.m. Tuesday

Our Faraz Javed just spoke with a spokesperson for Sparrow Hospital, who confirmed all five victims who were taken to the hospital with injuries are still in critical condition.

5 a.m. Tuesday

Our coverage continues this morning with team reports from East Lansing. Police will provide another update at 8 a.m.

What we're learning about the mass shooting at Michigan State University

4:14 a.m. Tuesday

Our Keenan Smith is live Tuesday morning from East Lansing. He caught up with a father who drove hours from Illinois to East Lansing on Monday night to see his daughter after he heard about the mass shooting.

He said he drove 5 1/2 hours from Champaign, Illinois as fast as he could while checking in with her often.

Father drives hours to Michigan State campus, reunited with daughter after mass shooting

2:10 a.m. Tuesday

Police say they will hold another briefing at 8 a.m. Tuesday

1:37 a.m. Tuesday

Michigan State University Interim President Dr. Theresa Woodruff spoke to start an update from police about the shooting on the MSU campus Monday night.

Woodruff said the community is grieving together and will take a couple of days to grieve and heal from the shooting.

"We are devastated at the loss of life," Woodruff said.

“We have law enforcement, we have firefighters, we have EMS from all over Michigan who answered the call and rushed to campus to help out," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

MSU interim president, Lansing mayor respond to campus shooting

According to Chris Rozman from the MSU Department of Public Safety, all five people taken to the Sparrow Hospital are in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is a 43-year-old man who is not affiliated with Michigan State University. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

"We have no idea why he came to campus to do this tonight," Rozman said.

Police say officers confronted the suspect before he killed himself.

MSU interim president, Lansing mayor and police provide shooting update

Police also said that both Berkey Hall and the MSU Union are open to the public, and do not have a key-card system for people to get inside.

According to police, there were also several false reports of shots fired in other buildings, but the only two scenes were at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

1:21 a.m. Tuesday

Michigan State Police announced a location where parents can pick up their students. A bus service will go around to the dorms for students wanting to leave. They will then be taken to the Pavilion to meet with their families.

1:05 a.m. Tuesday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released the following statement regarding the shooting:

Our Spartan community and Michiganders across the state are devastated.



MSU’s campus is a special place for so many, and it is now the site of another senseless act of gun violence. Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them.



It doesn’t have to be this way.



Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy—elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces. They should not be the sites of bloodshed.



This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this.



I want to thank the first responders for their swift actions on the ground tonight and the medical professionals who are working to save lives.



Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer. We will mourn the loss of beautiful souls and pray for those fighting for their lives in the hospital.

12:26 a.m. Tuesday

Police say the suspect they were looking for in a deadly mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University is dead.

Police provided the update and said he was located outside of the MSU campus and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say there is no longer a threat on campus, students do not need to shelter in place, and they believe he is the only suspect.

"This truly has been a nightmare that we are living tonight. But we have remained laser-focused on the safety of our campus, our students and the surrounding community," MSU Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said. "We are relieved to no longer have an active threat on campus, while we realize that there is so much healing that will need to take place after this."

Suspect in Michigan State shooting is dead, police say

The FBI is also assisting in the investigation and they are asking anyone with information that might help can call 844-99-MSUPD or 800-CALL-FBI.

"Our hearts are with those who have been affected by this senseless act of violence. Giving an update like this is never easy," Rozman said. "As a father, I can only imagine how parents are feeling right now. This will be the beginning of a long healing process for everyone who has been affected."

12:10 a.m. Tuesday

There's a large police presence happening a few miles north of the Michigan State University campus near Lake Lansing and Larch roads.

Dozens of officers are on scene, and we have a crew at the scene gathering information.

11:55 p.m.

Police have pushed back their briefing by 20 minutes. It's now scheduled for 12:20 p.m.

11:37 p.m.

Michigan State University police confirm at least three people are dead and five others are injured in a mass shooting on the campus on Monday night.

Police say at least 3 dead, 5 injured in shooting on Michigan State University campus

UPDATE: There are 3 confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the 5 victims who have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/on3iPHhsfK — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

11:22 p.m.

Police released photos of the suspect who was wearing red shoes, a jean jacket and a navy baseball cap with a lighter brim.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety

Police will hold another update at midnight.

11 p.m.

Michigan State University police said at least five people have been shot, some with life-threatening injuries, on the MSU campus on Monday night.

They are still looking for a suspect, who they say is a dark-skinned male, short in stature, wearing red shoes, a gym jacket and a ball cap. They are looking at surveillance video now.

Police say it started around 8:18 p.m. at Berkey Hall and they received several 911 calls. Police arrived quickly, officials say, and they located the five victims.

Shortly after, they received calls of a shooting at the MSU Union, and the suspect was last seen leaving the MSU union.

According to police, there are hundreds of law enforcement agencies at the campus and they work to clear buildings.

Michigan State University police will provide an update at 11 p.m. Watch live coverage here

10:45 p.m.

Michigan State University police will provide an update at 11 p.m. Watch live coverage here

10:30 p.m.

Police are telling people not to come to campus tomorrow. "All campus activities are canceled for 48 hours, including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities," they tweeted.

10:23 p.m.

Police say the following places have been cleared: Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall.

Victims are reportedly being transported to Sparrow Hospital.

Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured. pic.twitter.com/RFLTqOpbAV — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

10:19 p.m.

A press conference is expected to be held at 11 p.m. at the Henry Center for Executive Development in Lansing.

10:15 p.m.

Students speak after shots fired at Michigan State University

7 Action News is on campus and crews have seen students running toward them for help.

One student tells us she was inside Akers when her brother called to tell her there was an active shooter.

"Everyone started running and screaming," she said.

The student and her friend said they didn't know where to go.

"People think these things aren’t going to happen to them until they do," said another student.

10 p.m.

We’re hearing from students who are barricaded in their dorm rooms right now.

Dylan Seba, an MSU student, spoke to us by phone: "Right now I’m in south campus ... all of our doors are barricaded up."

He said tensions are very high and everyone is shook up.

"There's police everywhere, so many sirens, it’s madness," he said.

MSU student speaks after shooting incident on campus

9:35 p.m.

Police say they are securing IM East at this time. Officials believe there is only one suspect at this time.

9:30 p.m.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a tweet that she has been briefed on the shooting, and that first responders are on the ground.

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023

9:27 p.m.

MSU Police and Public Safety are reporting another shooting at IM East. Police say there are multiple reported injuries.

9:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect is believed to be on foot as people on and off campus are urged to continue sheltering in place.

UPDATE: The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond. pic.twitter.com/FIUligmEBC — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Authorities are investigating at the scene, according to MSU Police and Public Safety.

It's unclear at this time if anyone has been shot.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7 Action News as we work to learn more.