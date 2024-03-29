Major car recalls include Kia Tellurides, Subaru Outbacks and Legacys

Every week here at News 3, we're warning you about stuff in your own home that could be dangerous.

Here are some recent recalls you should be aware of.

Kia Telluride SUVs

Kia just recalled more than 427,000 Telluride SUVs.

CNN/Kia

The issue is, they could roll away while they're in park. This impacts 2020 to 2023 models, and even some 2024 ones.

If you have one of these, head to the dealer for new software. Kia will reimburse you for the repair.

For more info on the recall, click here.

Subaru Outback and Legacy vehicles

That's not the only car recall.

Subaru is recalling nearly 120,000 Outback and Legacy vehicles over potentially faulty airbag sensors.

Subaru/CNN

The recall applies to 2020 to 2022 models.

We're told a sensor could crash and short circuit and not deploy the airbag in a crash.

Dealers will replace the sensors for free.

For more information on the recall, click here.

Tiki torches sold at BJ's

There's a recall for 90,000 tiki torches. They're the Berkley Jensen tiki torches sold at BJ's Wholesale Club.

Here's the problem: the top of the citronella 72-inch torch can break open and/or fall off while lit.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

These were sold from Jan. 2015 through Nov. of last year.

If you have them, take them back to BJ's for a refund.

For more information on the recall and refund process, click here.