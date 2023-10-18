Malamute dog runs for for Anchorage mayor

ANCHORAGE, AK. (KTUU) — An unusual candidate is running for Mayor of Anchorage.

However, Robert "Ziggy" Zeigler says he has the right disposition for the job - and he's a good boy.

Ziggy is a fixture in downtown Anchorage, where he lives and creates. His latest endeavor is a unique one: he's the campaign manager for his dog, Meiko the Alaskan Malamute Mix.

"Oh, I love my candidate because I know he loves me," said Ziggy. "Politics has become kind of a dog-eat-dog kind of thing."

Ziggy says Meiko is popular in Anchorage.

"When he goes up and down the street, everybody wants to take pictures of him," said Ziggy.

When Ziggy was asked why Meiko would make an ideal mayor, he responded, "Oh he's lovable...He is very hairy and has a great disposition."

Potential voters seem to concur.

"Oh man, he's a little cutie. Super fluffy. Makes you want to run up and pick him up," said one man.

"Who can say no to a fluffy dog? Both sides gotta come together and pet him," said another man.

So in a town where dogs and the Iditarod rule, Meiko might be the right write-in candidate for right now.

"He's got my vote!" said one woman.

But as perfect as Meiko seems, even he's got his price.

"You can influence him, I hate to say that. A treat will always get him to respond to you," Ziggy said.

Even the ones with paws have flaws.