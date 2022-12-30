Man breaks into school to save lives during blizzard

ERIE COUNTY, NY — A man in New York state is being hailed as a hero after breaking into a school to shelter nearly a dozen people from the massive Christmas blizzard.

It happened in Erie County last Friday.

Jay Withey ended up stranded in his vehicle while driving to help a friend who was trapped in the storm.

He went to several houses begging for help but was turned away.

Over the course of the night, he took a man and an elderly woman into his car to keep warm.

His truck eventually ran out of gas, and that's when Withey located a nearby school and broke in.

He then ventured back out and found several older people who needed help.

He led them into the school and even found food and mats to sleep on.