Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Man steals tractor, tries to hit people, leads North Carolina police on chase

Stolen tractor North Carolina
Boone Police Department
Police in Boone, North Carolina, said a man stole this tractor and tried to hit several people before leading authorities on a chase. Jan. 2023.
Stolen tractor North Carolina
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 20:36:26-05

BOONE, N.C. — A man driving a stolen tractor led North Carolina police on a lengthy chase this week.

Police in Boone, North Carolina, said Ronnie Hicks was driving the tractor erratically in a parking lot, trying to hit several people on Tuesday. He apparently hit several vehicles, a dumpster and a church.

He eventually gave way to a chase.

"We did attempt to use stop sticks, but they were not terribly effective on the tractor," the Boone Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Our officers were concerned for the welfare of our citizens as Mr. Hicks was intentionally driving the tractor toward on-coming traffic."

Authorities said Hicks also rammed a police vehicle.

When the tractor reached an isolated area, officers shot the tires.

"After a few miles of driving without a front tire Mr. Hicks turned onto a private drive and ran out of the road," Chief Andy Le Beau said in the Facebook post.

Police said Hicks jumped off the tractor with a knife. An officer used a Taser and took Hicks into custody.

Luckily, police said no one was hurt throughout the whole incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV