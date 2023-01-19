Man steals tractor, tries to hit people, leads North Carolina police on chase

BOONE, N.C. — A man driving a stolen tractor led North Carolina police on a lengthy chase this week.

Police in Boone, North Carolina, said Ronnie Hicks was driving the tractor erratically in a parking lot, trying to hit several people on Tuesday. He apparently hit several vehicles, a dumpster and a church.

He eventually gave way to a chase.

"We did attempt to use stop sticks, but they were not terribly effective on the tractor," the Boone Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Our officers were concerned for the welfare of our citizens as Mr. Hicks was intentionally driving the tractor toward on-coming traffic."

Authorities said Hicks also rammed a police vehicle.

When the tractor reached an isolated area, officers shot the tires.

"After a few miles of driving without a front tire Mr. Hicks turned onto a private drive and ran out of the road," Chief Andy Le Beau said in the Facebook post.

Police said Hicks jumped off the tractor with a knife. An officer used a Taser and took Hicks into custody.

Luckily, police said no one was hurt throughout the whole incident.

