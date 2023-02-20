Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin downgraded

SANTA FE, N.M. — Prosecutors in New Mexico have downgraded the manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in the 'Rust' shooting.

The move reduces the amount of prison time the actor could face if convicted in the on-set killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Last month, Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion to have the firearm enhancement charge dropped.

Prosecutors said in a statement the enhancement was being dropped quote "To avoid further litigious distractions by Mister Baldwin and his attorneys."

Dropping the enhancement could take a minimum of five years off Baldwin's sentence if found guilty.

Stay with News 3 for updates.