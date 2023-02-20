Watch Now
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin downgraded

Jae C. Hong/AP
A Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputy briefly talks with a security guard at the entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. A camera operator told authorities that Alec Baldwin had been careful with weapons on the set of the film "Rust" before the actor shot and killed a cinematographer with a gun he'd been told was safe to use, court records released Sunday show. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 2:15 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 14:15:29-05

SANTA FE, N.M. — Prosecutors in New Mexico have downgraded the manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in the 'Rust' shooting.

The move reduces the amount of prison time the actor could face if convicted in the on-set killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Last month, Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion to have the firearm enhancement charge dropped.

Prosecutors said in a statement the enhancement was being dropped quote "To avoid further litigious distractions by Mister Baldwin and his attorneys."

Dropping the enhancement could take a minimum of five years off Baldwin's sentence if found guilty.

